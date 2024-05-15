Picture: GalbraithPicture: Galbraith
Cat hotel in picturesque Highland village on the market for less than an Edinburgh flat

By Rosalind Erskine
Published 15th May 2024, 13:43 BST
The traditional eight bedroom home has been run as a successful cat hotel by current owners.

If you’re looking to move to the Highlands, then this impressive detached traditional home is on the market for less than a central Edinburgh flat. The Elms, in Dufftown, has a guide price of £395,000. It’s an eight bedroom property, with two of the bedrooms being used as a cat hotel. Find out more via Galbraith.

The property is a traditional stone house with many original features. Photo: Galbraith

There’s a welcoming, well appointed hallway Photo: Galbraith

There's a bright and spacious living room Photo: Galbraith

The house has a farmhouse style kitchen with plenty of storage Photo: Galbraith

