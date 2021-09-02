A small island in the Summer Isles archipelago, Càrn Deas, is connected by a shingle spit to Càrn Iar and Càrn Beag, also uninhabited.

It is on sale for offers over £50,000.

The island benefits from a breathtaking landscape and has staggering views of the neighbouring islands and the Outer Hebrides to the west.

Càrn Deas: Beautiful island for sale just off Scotland's north-west coast

To the north and east are the mountains of Coigach and Assynt and the Fannich and Torridon hills to the south.

Càrn Deas is rich in wildlife and boasts cliff, coves and a shingle beach.

There is plenty for the keen amateur fisherman, from mackerel, cod, pollock, coalfish and ling to lobsters, crabs and langoustines offshore.

The coast around the Summer Isles is also famous for porpoises, dolphins, whales, basking sharks and otters

The 22 acre island can be accessed by a boat journey from Badentarbat Pier or Old Dornie Harbour by private arrangement.

The pier is about 1.5 miles from Achiltibuie.

Sailors could anchor off Càrn Deas and access the island by dinghy.

Fenning Welstead, partner at Goldcrest Land & Forestry, said: “The wonder of Càrn Deas lies in its natural undisturbed beauty.

"Here, you can truly escape from reality, take a deep breath and enjoy what nature can offer.

"It is a lovely space to camp and live off what you’ve caught from the sea, swimming, kayaking or sailing by day and enjoying the huge unpolluted skies by night.”

For further details please contact Fenning Welstead at GOLDCREST Land & Forestry Group on 0131 378 6122 or email [email protected]

