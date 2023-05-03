4 . Catmint

Best kept away from feline friends who like to eat it before it has time to flower, you may find catmint labelled ‘Nepeta’. Two common varieties are Walker’s Low and Six Hills Giant. It grows to around 45 cm tall and forms a low, loose mound of foliage. Let your catmint flower in summer and then cut back to the base around July as it starts to become straggly. It will then sprout again from the base. Photo: Canva/Getty Images