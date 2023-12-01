'Best building in Scotland': Building developed inside Scottish ruin wins prestigious architect award
A home built into a Scottish agriculture ruin in north Ayrshire has won a ‘best building in Scotland’ award.
Cuddymoss was designed by the Ann Nisbet studio, which said it wanted to preserve as much of the ruin as possible in the project.
The prize property beat three other shortlisted buildings to win RIAS’s Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award, which has been given to Scotland’s best building since 2002.
All types of building are eligible for the award, which is named in memory of its founder, architect Andrew Doolan, who died in 2004.
Judges from the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) said Cuddymoss was an “outstanding winner”, citing the project’s respect for the ruin’s character, heritage and setting.
The building was developed in collaboration with the homeowner – a passionate birdwatcher and wildlife enthusiast who describes himself more as a custodian of the building rather than the owner.
Working together, the team left an old barn window ledge in the building untouched, which they hope will bring owls who want to come in and roost at night.
Very few alterations have been made to the shell of the structure itself to ensure the building keeps its character. This is also to allow the additional home to be removed so the ruin can be reused by future generations.
The designers said they wanted the additions to the agriculture building to blend in as much as possible with the 200-year-old structure. They also wanted the place to give the feeling the surrounding Ayrshire landscape enters the building, offering those inside a closer connection to nature.
Silver-toned timber cladding was added to the original stone-built ruin in an effort to help it blend into the countryside.
RIAS president Chris Stewart said: "Cuddymoss is an outstanding winner, combining Ann Nisbet Studio’s clear concept and design rigour with the client’s deep sense of responsibility to the building and its surrounding landscape.
"The result is a beautiful building that works extremely well as a home, and is deeply respectful of the original building’s character, heritage and setting.”
Along with the award, the architects received £10,000, which is supported by the Scottish Government.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.