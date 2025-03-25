Bellway launches campaign to give buyers in Scotland a helping hand with their deposit

Homebuyers in Scotland could receive a boost to their deposit when they purchase a new home with Bellway.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder is offering to pay up to £22,500 towards customers’ deposits on selected homes at developments in the country – with both the Bellway and Ashberry Homes brands taking part. The offer runs until the end of April.

Pauline Coates, Sales Director at Bellway Scotland West, said: “At Bellway, we appreciate how difficult it can be to save up enough to put down a deposit on a new home, particularly if you are buying for the first time. This is why we have launched a new campaign to support people in Scotland who are struggling to overcome this significant barrier to homeownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope this offer will enable more people to realise their dream of getting onto the property ladder and I would encourage any potential buyers to get in touch with our sales teams to find out how they could benefit from the scheme.”

Bellway is offering to pay a deposit contribution of up to £22,500 to customers who reserve a new home with them in Scotland before 30 April.

The deposit contribution offer is available on selected homes at:

•Dalmore Grange, Penicuik

•Bellway at Shawfair, Danderhall

•Dalhousie Way, Bonnyrigg

•Earl's Way, Glenrothes

•Elfenne Gardens, Elphinstone

•Prince's Gate, Prestonpans

•The Almond, Livingston

•Winchburgh Grange, Winchburgh

•Ellingwood, Robroyston

•Dargavel Village, Bishopton

•Fardalehill, Kilmarnock

•Ferry Village, Renfrew

•Cloverhill, Gartcosh

•Landsdale, East Kilbridge

•Manor Glen. Moodiesburn

Ashberry Homes, which is also part of the Bellway Group, is running a similar offer worth up to £20,000 at:

•Carrington View, Bonnyrigg

•Ferry Grove, Renfrew

•Five Mills, Penicuik

In order to qualify for the incentive, customers must reserve their new home before 30 April 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as making savings through the deposit contribution incentive, Bellway buyers can benefit from the energy savings which come from living in a new-build house. This could save them £979 a year on their utility bills when compared with an existing home.*

In addition to this, all new homes now being built by Bellway have smart heating thermostats installed as standard**, which have been shown to reduce energy bills by up to 16 per cent.

For more information on developments in Scotland taking part in Bellway’s deposit contribution campaign, visit Deposit Top-up | Bellway Homes. Details of participating Ashberry Homes developments can be found at https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/deposit-top-up.

*Statistic taken from the 2025 ‘Watt a Save’ report published by the Home Builders’ Federation.