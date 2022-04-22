Beautifully refurbished Arts and Crafts style Edwardian 5-bedroom villa with large garden, in an elevated position with far reaching views

This impressive house was built in 1905 and has recently undergone a sensitive programme of refurbishment while retaining much of the splendid Arts and Crafts detailing. Currently run as an award winning boutique guest house, it would also make a wonderful family home.
Spacious and flexible, the accommodation is arranged over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, reception hall, study, drawing room, family room, dining room, family sized kitchen and breakfast room, utility room, boiler room, double bedroom, dressing room, shower room, and a cloakroom/WC.
The first floor features four beautiful contemporary bedrooms, each with its own charming quirk and decorated in soft neutral tones, with lovely views from large windows. Three have en-suite bath or shower rooms, and one has its own little sitting area.
Externally, there is a double garage as well as a garden store and workshop, while the garden at Woodcroft House is a particular feature with carefully chosen bulbs, plants, trees and shrubs, most notably, the Monkey Puzzle tree which is as old as the house.