Beautiful former school boarding house with only five owners in 130 years and stunning location overlooking Perthshire hills

The property retains many original features but has been sympathetically improved over several years by the current owners to create a wonderful family home set in an acre of beautiful private grounds, surrounded by green fields and with views over the town and the hills of Perthshire.

The spacious accommodation is formed over three levels, with the ground floor comprising tiled vestibule, bright reception hall, drawing room, dining/sitting room, study, home office, large breakfasting kitchen, utility room and WC.

The upper level features five double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms, further single bedroom currently used as a gym, and a family bathroom with separate shower, while the spacious attic floor provides a sizeable play/games room, music room, and a large walk-in storage cupboard.

Externally, a mature garden with a range of plants and trees offers great privacy and includes lawn, a decked area, playhouse, outbuildings and a kennel, while there is off-street parking for four cars, and a detached garage.

On the market with Ellisons for offers over £765,000, more details can be found HERE.

