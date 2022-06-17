Beautiful 4-bedroom beach front apartment for sale with visually stunning interiors and far-reaching sea views

Originally converted from a townhouse, the apartment is spread over the upper two floors of the building, with the first floor comprising sitting room with high ceilings, period fireplace and large bay window, two double bedrooms, utility room, and a bathroom.

The second floor features a modern contemporary kitchen, dining room with French windows leading onto a balcony with wonderful sea views, further double bedroom, single bedroom/office, and a large bathroom with separate shower.

There is also the opportunity to purchase the ground floor apartment of the building, subject to required permissions, and reinstate the full townhouse.

On the market with Ellisons for offers over £775,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Melbourne Road, North Berwick Front of building. Photo: Ellisons Photo Sales

2. Melbourne Road, North Berwick First floor hall. Photo: Ellisons Photo Sales

3. Melbourne Road, North Berwick Sitting room. Photo: Ellisons Photo Sales

4. Melbourne Road, North Berwick View from sitting room. Photo: Ellisons Photo Sales