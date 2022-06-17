Melbourne Road, North Berwick.

Beautiful 4-bedroom beach front apartment for sale with visually stunning interiors and far-reaching sea views

This fantastic property is perfectly situated on the beach front of the popular seaside town of North Berwick.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 17th June 2022, 3:02 pm

Originally converted from a townhouse, the apartment is spread over the upper two floors of the building, with the first floor comprising sitting room with high ceilings, period fireplace and large bay window, two double bedrooms, utility room, and a bathroom.

The second floor features a modern contemporary kitchen, dining room with French windows leading onto a balcony with wonderful sea views, further double bedroom, single bedroom/office, and a large bathroom with separate shower.

There is also the opportunity to purchase the ground floor apartment of the building, subject to required permissions, and reinstate the full townhouse.

On the market with Ellisons for offers over £775,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Melbourne Road, North Berwick

Front of building.

Photo: Ellisons

2. Melbourne Road, North Berwick

First floor hall.

Photo: Ellisons

3. Melbourne Road, North Berwick

Sitting room.

Photo: Ellisons

4. Melbourne Road, North Berwick

View from sitting room.

Photo: Ellisons

