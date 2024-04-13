BBC Scotland's Greatest Escape: inside the fabulous hotels and self-catering properties that made it to the grand final
Those in the market for a staycation will have been inspired by BBC Scotland programme, Scotland’s Greatest Escape.
Indeed, after watching the show – presented by wrestler and actor, Grado - we’ve ditched all plans to go abroad.
Every week, it features a selection of Scottish getaways, which are judged and marked by a team including hospitality professional Marina Huggett, self-catering expert, Fiona Campbell, presenter Vanessa Kanbi, tourism and events lecturer, Masood Khodadadi, and others.
Now, they’re seven episodes in, with the winner of each category qualifying for the grand final, to be screened on Wednesday April 17 at 8pm.
It’s a real boon for the finalists, who have noticed interest in their properties surge since the programme was aired.
As Andreas Maszczyk, general manager of The Sonas Collection, whose property, Duisdale House Hotel, is the Island & Coastal category winner, says; “Since the screening, we have seen an increase of nearly 300 per cent of guests looking at the website, and an increase of 27 per cent in accommodation bookings”.
We found out more about the destinations that are hoping to be crowned Scotland’s Greatest Escape.
The Broch, Isle of Harris – winner of the Unique & Unusual category, episode one
Situated on the Borve Lodge Estate, this three-storey dry stone structure, with a turf roof, has views over the Borve Valley and was inspired by Iron Age structures once found across the Scottish coastline. The Celts wouldn’t have recognised its mod-cons, which include a wood-burning stove, underfloor heating and smart kitchen. It sleeps two in a top floor bedroom with four-poster bed and a circular skylight, so you can do some midnight star spotting. A week’s stay starts from £1760.
Borve, Isle of Harris (01859 550358, www.borvelodge.com)
Cromlix, Dunblane – winner of Luxury category, episode two
This five-star 15 bedroom hotel, owned by Kim Sears and Andy Murray, is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its opening. They offer tennis lessons, afternoon tea, foraging, archery and other activities. In Scotland’s Greatest Escape, Grado was sold on Granny Murray’s shortbread. However, if you’re after something more substantial, their Glasshouse restaurant features dishes including grilled megrim sole, cuttlefish ink risotto, and salmon and scallop mousse. The starting price is £315 for a double on a B&B basis.
Cromlix, Kinbuck, Stirling (01786 820310, www.cromlix.com)
The Bus Stop, East Lothian - winner of Budget Friendly category, episode three
It doesn’t get more quirky than staying in one of a fleet of buses, all with views of the Lammermuir Hills and sleeping two to six people. These stationary vehicles are situated on a working farm and you can take part in a Goat-Tea, which involves quaffing elevenses with friendly pygmy goats. Choose from Luxury Buses, with hot tubs, rainfall shower and a barbecue pit, or the single or double decker Eco Buses. We wouldn’t push anyone’s granny off one of these. Prices start from £230 for two nights.
Bankrugg Farm, Gifford, www.thebusstop.scot
Glenorchy Farm, Dalmally - winner of Lochs, Bens and Glens, episode four
Situated in a glen on the banks of the River Orchy, this self-catering destination features two cabins - Tom Barr, which is named after the old settlement near the farm, and Lairig. Both sleep up to four people, boast Swedish hot-tubs and are clad in local Douglas fir. There’s also a Wee Green Shop, stocked with local produce, on site. Three nights start from £600.
Lindores, Fife – winner of Foodie category, episode five
Overlooking the Tay Valley, this 500 acre working farm is owned by the Black family, who grow barley for nearby Lindores Abbey Distillery. It won the Foodie category thanks to bbq hut, The Hide, where you can have a catered farm-to-fork experience featuring their own lamb and that whisky. Accommodation includes the two-bedroom light and bright Glasshouse, which has panoramic views, and couples hideaway, The Arches. This was originally a cart shed, but now has a mezzanine bedroom and boasts an indoor Scandinavian sauna, Italian stone double-ended bath and a shower pour deux. Prices for this property start from around £728 for three nights.
Braeside of Lindores, Newburgh, Fife (01337 840351, www.lindores.co.uk)
Benmore Estate Island Pods, Isle of Mull – winner of the Adventure category, episode six
If you don’t sit still on a holiday, these gorgeous pods offer tons of activities on their doorstep, from cycling to sea and loch fishing, as well as open water swimming. Their Traditional Pods have a king-sized bed, plus a pull down couch, but the Apartment Pods are suitable for families, with two singles as well as the double. Prices for the smallest Studio Pods start from £125 per night.
Knock House, Gruline, Isle of Mull (01680 300229, www.benmoreestate.co.uk)
Duisdale House Hotel, Kintyre – winner of Island & Coastal category, episode seven
This four-star and 22 bedroom Isle of Skye hotel is part of the Sonas Collection, who also look after Skeabost and Knipoch. Owner Anne Gracie-Gunn’s design inspiration came from her late husband’s job as a sea captain, so there are oceanic themes throughout. On the show, they scored 19.5/20 and were very excited to have the Scotland’s Greatest Escape team to stay.
“It was amazing, so much fun, and we were a wee bit nervous to be under scrutiny – it’s like before you pass an exam,” says Maszczyk. He’s very diplomatic about their chances of taking home the prize on April 17.
“We believe all finalists are already winners as we have made it all to the top seven of over 1400 applications. We are so humbled and proud of our team to come so far. Everyone's a winner”.
Aird of Sleat, Isle of Skye (01470 373737, www.sonascollection.com)
Episodes of Scotland’s Greatest Escape are available on www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.