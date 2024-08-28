Bancon Homes enhances efficiency and data visibility with One.site

Digital workforce management solution successfully rolled out across all eight sites of Scottish construction business.

Bancon Homes, a leading construction company based in Scotland, has enhanced its efficiency and data visibility with One.site.

The company faced significant challenges with their traditional paper-based systems.

The primary issues included inefficiencies in digital induction processes, managing sign-ins and sign-outs, and maintaining accurate site attendance records.

House Under Construction

These challenges were worsened by the need for improved data visibility across multiple sites for site managers, as well as the necessity for immediate access to subcontractors’ training records.

Bancon Homes decided to implement One.site to address these challenges.

Bancon initially engaged in a free trial to test the solution's efficacy. Comprehensive support was provided during the onboarding phase to ensure smooth integration.

Following a successful trial, One.site was rolled out across all Bancon’s sites. Staff received training remotely, ensuring they were well-equipped to use the new system.

Continuous support was provided to address any issues and ensure the solution was used effectively.

The implementation of One.site yielded impressive results for Bancon, and the solution was deployed across eight different sites.

Some 447 users adopted the system, with 267 people Inducted in the first month.

Accurately tracking some 186,08 man hours, the system efficiently managed sign-in and sign-out processes for some 2,546 sign ins, and streamlined the induction process with a single, comprehensive video.

Gavin Ramsay, Group Director: HSQE, Bancon Group, said: “We chose One.site to remove paper-based systems and improve data visibility across multiple sites. Its simplicity, time-saving features for site managers, and accurate, reliable data on site attendance set it apart.

The support during implementation was outstanding, resolving initial issues swiftly. Our trial site has been very satisfied, and the full rollout has been well-received.

We plan to continue using One.site on all new projects. Special thanks to Karen, whose incredible support has been invaluable. This is the best support we’ve received from any recent supplier."

Mitchell Smith, Head of Product and Operations, One.site said: "Bancon Homes' successful implementation of One.site highlights our commitment to delivering efficient, user-friendly solutions that meet the unique needs of the construction industry.

“By providing comprehensive support and remote training, we ensured a seamless transition from paper-based systems to a digital platform, significantly improving data visibility and operational efficiency across multiple sites.