Award-winning traditional coaching inn in spectacular highland setting, on sale for less than £½ million

Kinlochewe Hotel, Wester Ross.

Run for the last five years by David and Karen Twist, who are now planning to retire, the hotel is the ideal base from which to explore the remote north west coast of Scotland, and the increasingly popular NC500.

Along with its nine en-suite letting bedrooms, the property also contains two staff rooms plus a separate owner’s apartment (two bedrooms, bathroom, lounge and dining room), and there is also a bunkhouse that can sleep 12 people, popular with hillwalkers and large groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel enjoys a private car park and beer garden to the rear, with views west to Beinn Eighe, one of the most popular Munros in the area, and also has great development potential, with a detached stone garage available next to the bunkhouse which could be converted to additional letting or staff accommodation.

Kinlochewe Hotel, bar and restaurant.

David Twist said that he and his wife Karen had fulfilled a lifelong dream to live in the Highlands of Scotland and operate a successful hospitality business.

“We feel that we have achieved this dream, having put Kinlochewe Hotel on the map with numerous awards and accolades including Trip Advisor Traveller Choice Awards 2019 - 2022, plus an Eviivo Outstanding Host Finalist,” he said.

“We had no prior hospitality experience, I spent many years working abroad in a corporate role for IKEA, but simply took our own values and beliefs that what we look for in terms of good service in a hotel or restaurant would be our minimum standard here at Kinlochewe Hotel.

"From a warm and friendly welcome to a plug by your bedside to charge your phone - we have worked tirelessly to meet our guests' expectations as if our own. To then have people comment on how much they have enjoyed their stay and then return each year is the best accolade for the both of us.”

Now, with retirement beckoning, David said that he looked forward to seeing the hotel continue to move forward under new owners who can themselves benefit from the successes and lifestyle that Kinlochewe Hotel can provide, with a relatively modest purchase cost in comparison to other parts of the UK.

“We initially planned to take on a B&B but were pleasantly surprised at prices in the Highlands and found that somewhere like Kinlochewe Hotel was much more affordable to us than originally thought,” he said.

“We feel this is particularly relevant at the moment, with many people reassessing their careers and lifestyles due to the pandemic. The price point of the hotel offers a great deal of opportunity with it being less than the price of many three bedroom semis elsewhere in the UK.

“We will miss the many wonderful people that we have met and that continue to pass through the hotel. We have members of staff and returning guests who have now become lifelong friends.”