Award winning guest house and 3-bedroom house for sale in heart of Scotland's mountain biking 'mecca'

Caddon View, Innerleithen, is on the market.

Caddon View in Innerleithen has eight en-suite letting bedrooms, is set in private gardens, and enjoys a convenient location close to the main road network. Included in the sale is a detached three bedroom owner’s house, to the rear of the main property, with lounge, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms set over two storeys.

The guest house also includes a resident’s lounge along with Café Sitooterie, a licensed café with outdoor seating area which is extremely popular with locals and cyclists passing through the village.

Stuart Drysdale, of Drysdale & Company, Scotland’s specialist commercial property agency which is marketing the business, said: “The detached owner’s/manager’s accommodation makes Caddon View an ideal lifestyle opportunity for a couple, or for a multiple site operator.

"Innerleithen, and the surrounding Tweed Valley, is a mecca for cyclists and walkers, and plans are proceeding for a mountain bike innovation centre in the area with the UK Government injecting £19 million into the project. This will build upon the trail centres already provided at Glentress and Innerleithen, providing some of the best trail centre biking in Scotland. It’s a huge draw.”

Current owners of the business, Steve and Lisa Davies, have operated Caddon View for over 15 years but are now looking towards semi-retirement.

Steve Davies said: “We’ve really enjoyed running this business for the past 15 years. Before doing this we both had jobs in the healthcare industry, though we had some experience in the hospitality trade at different times, and we’re glad we followed our dream to do this, and would encourage others to do the same.

"Whilst we have been here, Caddon View has won Guest House of the Year, and Scottish Borders Guest House of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards. We also picked up Scottish ‘Friendliest B&B of the Year’ at the AA Awards just before the pandemic hit. We’ll miss the many friends that customers have become.”

Lisa Davies added: “Innerleithen is now really blossoming, at least partially on the back of the mountain bike boom. The town recently hosted the UK leg of the Enduro World Series, and next year Glentress, just along the road, will host the UCI Word Cup.

“In addition to the mountain bike innovation centre there are also plans for a trail lab and bike park, promoting mountain biking even further, it’s really exciting for the area.”

Drysdale & Company are marketing the business jointly with new residential agency, Rio Residential, to expose the property to both the commercial and residential markets with an asking price of offers over £795,000.