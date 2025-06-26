Award win for accessible Dundee development

An innovative Dundee housing development designed to support independent living has won a top accolade at the 2025 Scottish Home Awards.

The Charleston development in the south-west of the city took home the Excellence in Accessibility and Inclusion award, recognising its exemplary standards in inclusive design and support for people with mobility needs.

Delivered by Blackwood Homes & Carein partnership with Campion Homes, Hillcrest, and Bield Housing & Care, the £17.5 million development features 66 accessible homes and sets a new benchmark in high-quality, adaptable housing.

Each property is based on the award-winning Blackwood House design – a barrier-free model underpinned by smart technology, rise and fall worktops and appliances, wheelchair turning space, and renewable energy features such as solar panels.

Each home’s technology setup can be personalised to the resident, to give automated local information, video call access for family and friends and rapid access to health services.

Jason MacGilp, Chief Executive of Blackwood Homes & Care, said: “This award is testament to Blackwood’s decades of experience in accessible housing innovation, and our continued mission to support independent living.

“The Charleston development demonstrates how inclusive design can transform lives – combining comfort, technology, and adaptability.

“A particular thanks to our team who saw this project to fruition, and notably Steph Sutherland, Head of Business at Blackwood Homes & Care who led the development.

“We're also thankful to our construction partner Campion Homes, whose commitment helped us deliver these exceptional homes.”

Since opening in late 2024, the Charleston homes have made a significant impact, enabling residents to live more independently and securely. The development includes a mix of two- and three-bedroom flats and four and five-bedroom homes, all designed with generous space standards and future-proofed features for independent living.

The handover marked a major milestone for inclusive housing in Dundee, with all three housing providers working closely with Dundee City Council to meet growing demand for accessible and affordable homes. Its opening was signified with a high-profile event, which included attendance by the area’s MP and MSP.

Jason added: “This recognition not only honours the Charleston project but highlights the wider success of collaboration across the housing sector. It shows what’s possible when accessibility is prioritised from the outset.”

Blackwood extended its thanks to Horizon Housing Association for sponsoring the award category and congratulated all finalists helping to shape a more inclusive future for housing in Scotland.

Held at Glasgow’s DoubleTree by Hilton, the Scottish Home Awards celebrated excellence across the housing sector with more than 600 professionals in attendance. Blackwood’s award win underlines the organisation’s reputation as a leader in delivering future-ready, accessible homes.