Avant Homes to host open house weekend events in Penicuik, Armadale and Tranent on September 6-7
The events will provide visitors with the opportunity to view a range of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy-efficient properties and discover the exclusive incentives currently available.
The event at Carnethy Heights in Penicuik will allow prospective buyers to view all remaining properties for sale at the £60m, 165-home development.
At the £72m, 280-home Honeyman Park development in Armadale, visitors will be able to explore the four-bedroom terraced Kelso house style and the five-bedroom detached Stirling.
Prospective buyers can visit the £31m, 92-home Thistle Meadows development in Tranent to view the four-bedroom detached Orkney house style, the five-bedroom detached Rothesay and the five-bedroom detached Stirling.
Appointments are not necessary to attend the events and the Avant Homes Scotland sales team will be present to advise potential homeowners on the available homes and incentives.
Avant Homes Scotland sales director, Lisa Archibald, said: “Our open house events are a fantastic opportunity for prospective buyers to see first-hand what we have available across three of our developments.
“Carnethy Heights, Honeyman Park and Thistle Meadows have all proven extremely popular thanks to the range of practically designed, energy-efficient house types available at each development.
“Any interested buyers should come to our open house events and speak to our sales team about making their next dream move to one of these thriving new communities a reality.”