Described as "one of Edinburgh's finest townhouses", 22 Moray Place in the Georgian New Town covers 8877 sq feet and boasts up to nine bedrooms and "breathtaking views" of Edinburgh Castle and the Firth of Forth. It is being marketed by Knight Frank at over £4.5 million.

The property is graded A-listed, meaning that it is of “national or international architectural or historic importance”, and exemplary of a specific period of time or architectural style.

The land the Moray Estate as it was originally known, was acquired in 1782 by the 9th Earl of Moray from the Heriot Trust and contained Drumsheugh House, Moray House and its service block, and large gardens lying between Charlotte Square and the Water of Leith.

A drone image captures fully the stunning Moray Place Grade-A listed buildings Pic: Knight Frank

In 1822, Francis Stuart, 10th Earl of Moray, commissioned the architect James Gillespie Graham to draw up plans to build over 150 huge townhouses on the land resulting in the stunning properties which are a seen as architectural gems.

One of only a handful of full townhouses in Moray Place still exist, with the majority of properties converted over the years.

The full six-storey townhouse has five reception rooms and five bathrooms, an attic and roof terrace with every floor served by a 1920s lift described as an "incredible piece of engineering".

It has a fascinating history, including being used as a hospital for a period of time following the First World War.

Moray Place boasts magnificent architecture and stunning green space Pic: Andrea Peters

Knight Frank said: "Most recently, the house has been used by the owners as a ground and garden flat and a separate home occupying the upper three floors.

"As there is no physical separation, there is no barrier to occupying it as a single house. There is great potential for the new owner to configure the house to suit their own needs and to create their perfect family home.

"Already one of The New Town’s most important houses, there is scope to enhance it and bring it to a truly exceptional level."

The principal reception rooms on the ground and first floors all have beautiful period details including panelling, cornicing and fireplaces.

Even the kitchen at Moray Place offers stunning views over the capital and beyond Pic: Angus Behm

The double reception room on the first floor is described as "particularly impressive", running the full depth of the building, with "stunning" views to the front and rear.

There are as many as nine bedrooms in the house, including two "spectacular" rooms on the top floor. It also features a drawing room with vaulted ceiling and views to Edinburgh Castle, and a family kitchen with "phenomenal" views across the Firth of Forth.

In addition, there is access to a small roof terrace to enjoy a 360 degree view of Edinburgh. The house also boasts a large garden with a gate leading directly onto a private park leading to the Water of Leith.

Knight Frank added: "Moray Place is arguably the best address in Edinburgh’s historic New Town and lies a short walk from the city centre and the sophisticated and equally renowned Stockbridge area.

The full townhouse in stunning and historic Moray Place is Edinburgh's most expensive home currently on the market Pic: Angus Behm