Area focus: Coldstream

Picture: Neil Hanna

The 2,000-strong community sits on the banks of the River Tweed, and is surrounded by unparalleled rural beauty.

Some 48 miles south of the Capital and just yards from the

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English region of Northumberland, Coldstream became a popular romantic sanctuary for runawaycouples eloping during the 1800s.

Its position, however, has also meant more dramatic scenes – the town was subject to many attacks throughout its stormy history, in fact, it has been destroyed twice.

In 1296, King Edward “Longshanks” I of England left the town in ruins as his army marched towards Berwick in revenge against

the Scots’ alliance with France.

Later, in 1545, settlements across the area were burnt and destroyed during the two weeks that became known as the Rough Wooing.

This episode saw English King Henry VIII’s army of 12,000 tear down Coldstream during an overenthusiastic attempt to force a marriage between his son, Prince Edward, and Mary Queen of Scots.

It was also where Scottish King James IV famously stayed before invading England at the Battle of Flodden – the largest contest between the two countries – just a few miles south of Coldstream.

These days, however, the charming town is a semi-rural hub for more than 60 recreational and social groups, according to its community trust.

The appeal for many is the offering of hillwalking in the nearby Cheviot Hills, access to a stunning stretch of coastline just 15 miles away and very low crime levels.

The town has a picturesque High Street, featuring a handful of shops, pubs and hotels, as well as traditional Georgian townhouses.

Zoopla states that properties at the home of the oldest regiment of the British Army, the Coldstream Guards, are valued on average at £212,775.

Those seeking a traditional abode should look towards the town’s conservation area, which covers the south of the High Street to the River Tweed and Duns Road to Home Place.

Market Square, Duke Street and the winding Leet Street form a residential cluster featuring traditional stone houses, many of which have now been converted into apartment buildings.

Leet Street has the highest price tag of the three, with properties there valued on average at £155,439.

The nearby Woodlands Park is a more leafy setting, with a collection of detached bungalows placed around a spacious and maintained grass area.

And for those able to spend more, Lees Mill Street, in the south west of town boasts large, modern detached family-style homes with well-maintained gardens and garages.

House buyers should prepare to spend about £244,000 for one.

In the north is Bennecourt Crescent, another quiet residential spot with modern detached houses and cottages.

Just a 10-minute walk to Coldstream Primary School, it is ideally situated for those with young children.

Secondary education is provided at Berwickshire High School in Duns, a little over ten miles north.

More bustling Border locales are within easy access, with Berwickupon-Tweed less than a half-hour drive east and Galashiels less than an hour north-west.

Coldstream is a very affordable option for those seeking the quieter life in a location that has the rolling countryside and great outdoors right on its doorstep.

Average market value of a property in the area (Source: Zoopla)

Detached £310,168

Semi-detached £176,327

Terrace £168,615