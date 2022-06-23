'Antipodean Hebridean' joins Scotland's Home of the Year as new guest judge

Beale, recently crowned the winner of BBC One’s Interior Design Masters, will be part of the popular BBC Scotland programme for its new seven-part series alongside stalwarts Anna Campbell-Jones and Michael Angus, while lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers takes a break from filming to welcome her first child.

Australian-born Beale, who lives on the Isle of Mull with his partner Ro, describes himself as “an Antipodean Hebridean” who settled in Tobermory in 2014 after backpacking around the world brought the couple to the Scottish island.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will now join his fellow judges as they go in search of outstanding homes across the country to find the property perfection that will follow converted croft house New Tolsta in Stornoway, which won the coveted title of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2022.

Banjo Beale (centre), with fellow judges Anna Campbell-Jones and Michael Angus.

“What an honour to be joining Scotland’s Home of the Year," Beale said. “I’m always inventing reasons to snoop through people’s homes – now I get to peek into the best homes in Scotland. I have opinions and I ain’t afraid to use them, but I can’t wait to uncover the spaces and the people behind them.

"I’m an Australian living on the Isle of Mull and Scotland has been my home for eight years. I think as a nation we’re seriously underestimated for our design, heart and bravery, which we show in our houses and I’m chuffed to showcase the best of the best.”

Fellow judge and interior designer Campbell-Jones welcomed Beale to the team, saying: “I watched Interior Design Masters avidly and knew from the start that Banjo would win. His design instinct is spot on and this, with the humour and humanity he showed, makes him an absolutely brilliant addition to the SHOTY family. I know we will have lots of fun working together and that viewers will be equally entertained.”

Architectural expert and judge Angus added: “[I’m] delighted to see Banjo joining the judging team. We will miss Kate, of course, but I’m sure Banjo shall bring his own unique enthusiastic take on things.”

Banjo Beale - guest judge for the new series of Scotland's Home of the Year.