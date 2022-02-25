An exceptional contemporary and eco-friendly home in a prime elevated waterside position with an incredible outlook over Loch Riddon

In the last few years the house has been adapted and renovated with future proofing/environmental considerations in mind, including underfloor heating using local wood via the wood burning system.

The property features light and flexible mostly open plan living space and comprises L-shaped reception hallway, sitting room with full height picture windows, open plan living/dining room with doors to a decked terrace, fitted kitchen/breakfasting room, lovely family room, principal bedroom with sleek en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms (one with en-suite bathroom), and an additional shower room.

Externally, there is a studio/workshop which could also be utilised as a garage, a plant room, and a workshop with storage/wood store, while the grounds have been lovingly maintained and offer excellent privacy with raised beds, a number of mature apple and other fruit trees, and the garden is well stocked with paths cut through meadow areas.

On the market with Savills for offers over £595,000, more details can be found HERE.

