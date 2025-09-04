Alloa terraced homes offers starter market a well priced option
The latest release of three-bedroom terraced properties, the Kintail villa, offers a competitively priced entry point into the market, starting from £217,960. That’s nearly £15,000 below Clackmannanshire’s average cost for a three-bedroom home, currently standing at around £233,000[1].
Demand is being driven by population growth and an increase in household numbers across the area. Clackmannanshire’s household count has risen by 3.6% over the past decade, one of the highest rates in the Forth Valley, creating ongoing pressure for well-located, family-sized homes[2].
Set within a wider masterplanned neighbourhood created by Allanwater Homes over the past two decades, the homes are part of a well-established and growing community complete with schools, supermarkets, green space and convenient commuter links. Alloa station is just over a mile away, offering direct rail services to Stirling in under 10 minutes and Glasgow in under an hour, while the nearby A907 connects to key road routes across central Scotland.
Lauren McNair, Sales Manager at Allanwater Homes, said: “Oaktree Gardens has been steadily growing for more than 20 years, and it’s now a well-established community with everything in place – schools, shops, green spaces and strong transport links. That long-term investment in the area is one of the reasons buyers continue to look here.
The Kintail homes are designed to offer flexibility for different stages of family life – whether that’s needing space to work from home, room to grow, or just more comfort day to day. At a time when affordability is a real concern, being able to offer a high-quality three-bedroom home below the local average is something we know matters to people.”
Available in both mid and end-terraced layouts, the Kintail combines traditional brick elevations with clean, contemporary interiors. Downstairs, a bright entrance hallway leads into a spacious front lounge and a modern open-plan dining kitchen, complete with integrated appliances and French doors opening directly to the rear garden. Upstairs are three well-proportioned bedrooms with built-in wardrobes in the principal second bedrooms and a sleek family bathroom. Selected plots enjoy corner settings with west-facing gardens and enhanced privacy.
All homes include solar panels as standard and are backed by a 10-year Premier Guarantee warranty, with the first two years covered by Allanwater Homes. A number of Kintail plots are also available with tailored incentives, from LBTT and legal fee contributions to flooring packages, furniture and blinds, offering further support to prospective buyers depending on plot availability.
Immediate entry is available on a limited number of homes.
To find out more about the Kintail villas at Oaktree Gardens, priced from £217,960, contact Lauren on 07710 304 482 (Thursday to Monday, 11am–5.30pm) or visit www.allanwater.co.uk.
[1] https://www.ons.gov.uk/visualisations/housingpriceslocal/S12000005/
[2] https://www.clacks.gov.uk/housing/localhousingstrategy/