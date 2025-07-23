A B-listed Georgian house in the Scottish Borders built for the Scottish inventor of the kaleidoscope has come up for sale.

Known as Allerly House, the property was constructed in 1842 for scientist and photography pioneer Sir David Brewster.

The house itself includes three reception rooms, six bedrooms, and three bathrooms, as well as a kitchen/breakfast room with French doors which open onto a terrace.

In addition to the house, accommodation includes a 3 bedroom lodge which is at the entrance to the drive. Ideal for a guest cottage, or potentially a holiday let, the lodge includes a large kitchen/dining room, sitting room, bathroom and three bedrooms, as well as its own garden area.

Allerly House is set within 8 acres of land offering a private retreat for those who live there, with amenities including a swimming pool, grass tennis court and summer house. There are also several outbuildings such as workshops and stores, with a converted studio/office in a former barn which would be ideal for working from home.

There are also traditional stone stables - included in the property’s B-listed status - as well as a greenhouse, paddocks and more.

Located just a short walk from Melrose in the desirable village of Gattonside, Allerly House is on the market with GSC Grays for offers over £1,650,000.

