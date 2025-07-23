Located just a short walk from Melrose, Allerly House is a listed Georgian property with 6 bedrooms. placeholder image
Look inside B-listed country house built for Scottish kaleidoscope inventor on sale for £1.65 million

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 15:52 BST

Complete with its own grass tennis court and swimming pool, Allerly House in the Scottish Borders was built for Sir David Brewster in 1842.

A B-listed Georgian house in the Scottish Borders built for the Scottish inventor of the kaleidoscope has come up for sale.

Known as Allerly House, the property was constructed in 1842 for scientist and photography pioneer Sir David Brewster.

The house itself includes three reception rooms, six bedrooms, and three bathrooms, as well as a kitchen/breakfast room with French doors which open onto a terrace.

In addition to the house, accommodation includes a 3 bedroom lodge which is at the entrance to the drive. Ideal for a guest cottage, or potentially a holiday let, the lodge includes a large kitchen/dining room, sitting room, bathroom and three bedrooms, as well as its own garden area.

Allerly House is set within 8 acres of land offering a private retreat for those who live there, with amenities including a swimming pool, grass tennis court and summer house. There are also several outbuildings such as workshops and stores, with a converted studio/office in a former barn which would be ideal for working from home.

There are also traditional stone stables - included in the property’s B-listed status - as well as a greenhouse, paddocks and more.

Located just a short walk from Melrose in the desirable village of Gattonside, Allerly House is on the market with GSC Grays for offers over £1,650,000.

The reception hall features a grand cantilevered staircase and a wood burning stove.

Allerly House's reception hall

The reception hall features a grand cantilevered staircase and a wood burning stove.

The sitting room lies just off the reception hallway and features a wood-burning stove and wall panelling.

The sitting room

The sitting room lies just off the reception hallway and features a wood-burning stove and wall panelling.

With views over the Eildon Hills, the dining room is opposite the sitting room.

The formal dining room

With views over the Eildon Hills, the dining room is opposite the sitting room.

Positioned to the rear of the house is the kitchen, which opens directly onto a terrace.

The kitchen/breakfast room

Positioned to the rear of the house is the kitchen, which opens directly onto a terrace.

