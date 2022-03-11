A lovely burn runs through the large grounds of this beautiful 'arts and crafts' style 4-bedroom detached house in highly desirable village

Designed by the renowned architect Austen Laird, this attractive period home, with distinctive 'arts and crafts' architecture, dates from around 1929 and has been recently modernised with care to preserve many of the original features.

The accommodation is arranged over two floors and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, reception hall, cloakroom/WC, triple aspect lounge, large sitting room with two bay windows, dining room with wood burner, beautiful kitchen with integrated appliances and granite worktops, and a separate utility room, while the upper level features four double bedrooms, three with en-suites, and a large family bathroom.

Externally, there are two entrances into the large enclosed grounds which extend to around 0.6 of an acre and feature a pond with fountain, the Pow Burn running on the northern edge of the garden, double garage, and adjacent large workshop/garden store.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £780,000, more details can be found HERE.

