'The Barn', Bridge of Weir, with the Pow Burn running through it.

A lovely burn runs through the large grounds of this beautiful 'arts and crafts' style 4-bedroom detached house in highly desirable village

‘The Barn’ is an exceptional family home which sits on a prominent corner position within the conservation area of the much sought-after village of Bridge of Weir.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 11th March 2022, 3:00 pm

Designed by the renowned architect Austen Laird, this attractive period home, with distinctive 'arts and crafts' architecture, dates from around 1929 and has been recently modernised with care to preserve many of the original features.

The accommodation is arranged over two floors and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, reception hall, cloakroom/WC, triple aspect lounge, large sitting room with two bay windows, dining room with wood burner, beautiful kitchen with integrated appliances and granite worktops, and a separate utility room, while the upper level features four double bedrooms, three with en-suites, and a large family bathroom.

Externally, there are two entrances into the large enclosed grounds which extend to around 0.6 of an acre and feature a pond with fountain, the Pow Burn running on the northern edge of the garden, double garage, and adjacent large workshop/garden store.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £780,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Clevans Road, Bridge of Weir

Main entrance.

Photo: Slater Hogg & Howison



2. Clevans Road, Bridge of Weir

Front of property.

Photo: Slater Hogg & Howison



3. Clevans Road, Bridge of Weir

Entrance hall.

Photo: Slater Hogg & Howison



4. Clevans Road, Bridge of Weir

Entrance hall.

Photo: Slater Hogg & Howison


