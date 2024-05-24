Scotland’s Home of the Year this week sees judges Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell head South where they must choose between a self-build near Lockerbie, a cottage in Moffat which dates back to the 1700s and an old manse in South Lanarkshire as the search for the winner continues.

The programme goes out on Monday 27 May at 7.15pm on BBC One Scotland.

The BBC is hosting an exclusive screening of the SHOTY 2024 final followed by a special Q&A with the judges – Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell.

Held at the Grosvenor Picture Theatre in Glasgow’s West End, the event will be hosted by Anne McAlpine, the ‘voice’ of Scotland’s Home of the Year’. This promises to be a fun evening, giving the audience the chance to get some interior design tricks and tips as well as hearing why the judging trio chose this year’s winner.

The exclusive screening takes place on Monday 10th June at 7.45pm (doors open at 7.30pm). Tickets are free and SHOTY fans can apply here:

1 . Kirtle Water Grange The garden and exterior of the first contender Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales

2 . Kirtle Water Grange Kirtle Water Grange's interior is designed for entertaining Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales

3 . John and Dan, owners of Kirtle Water Grange John and Dan, owners of Kirtle Water Grange, Lockerbie Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales