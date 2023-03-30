All Sections
Some of the properties the Church of Scotland are currently looking for buyers for.

9 Church of Scotland properties currently up for sale - from historic churches and manses to quaint cottages

The church regularly reviews its portfolio of buildings, with a view to closing those little used and now surplus to requirements.

By David Hepburn
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:19 BST

With that in mind, we took a look at the properties belonging to the Kirk that are for sale or under offer across the country, including churches, manses and residential accommodation.

Whether you are looking for a family home, an investment opportunity, or a development project, you might just land a bargain.

You can find out more about the properties here.

Located in the Midlothian village of Milton Bridge, two miles north of Penicuik, the chuch are looking for offers of over £310,000 for this "majestic" A-listed church, with surrounding grounds, built in 1885.

1. Glencorse Church

Located in the Midlothian village of Milton Bridge, two miles north of Penicuik, the chuch are looking for offers of over £310,000 for this "majestic" A-listed church, with surrounding grounds, built in 1885. Photo: James Crawford

Built in 1794, Foveran Church is a charming category B-Listed church located in a rural location just 12 miles north of Aberdeen city centre. It's on the market for offers over £125,000.

2. Foveran Church

Built in 1794, Foveran Church is a charming category B-Listed church located in a rural location just 12 miles north of Aberdeen city centre. It's on the market for offers over £125,000. Photo: First Photographics in Inverurie

The church are looking for offers over £315,000 for a five-bedroom 19th Century Category C listed manse sitting in the heart of Stromness, on the island of Orkney.

3. The Manse, Stromness

The church are looking for offers over £315,000 for a five-bedroom 19th Century Category C listed manse sitting in the heart of Stromness, on the island of Orkney. Photo: Church of Scotland

If you have a spare £150,000 to spend you could be the new owner of Inverness Old High Church - an A-listed church building overlooking the River Ness in the city centre of Inverness. With parts dating back to the 14th century, the main church was built in the second half of the 18th century.

4. Inverness Old High Church

If you have a spare £150,000 to spend you could be the new owner of Inverness Old High Church - an A-listed church building overlooking the River Ness in the city centre of Inverness. With parts dating back to the 14th century, the main church was built in the second half of the 18th century. Photo: Church of Scotland

