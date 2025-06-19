50% of East Lothian's exclusive penthouses already claimed

Positioned on the banks of the River Esk, The Wireworks, an ambitious development by leading Scottish property developer Dundas, has experienced exceptional demand with 50% of the first released penthouses sold off plan.

Representing the only opportunity for penthouse living currently available in East Lothian, The Wireworks offers elevated living on a truly impressive scale – with nothing else of its magnitude currently on the market or in planning across the region.

Buyers can enjoy panoramic views stretching across to Edinburgh, out towards the iconic Bass Rock in North Berwick, and deep into East Lothian’s picturesque countryside – all from the comfort of their own private penthouse.

Craig Fairfoull, Sales and Marketing Director at Dundas said: “The Wireworks has proven to be hugely popular, particularly our penthouse collection which represents the only opportunity for penthouse living in East Lothian.

“With 50% of our first released penthouses already sold, this latest release presents an exclusive chance to secure a remarkable home, while further penthouses will arrive later this year in Block Four.”

Offering a mix of immediate and future availability, buyers can choose between move-in ready residences or homes that will be completed within the next 10-12 weeks. All feature contemporary design, premium finishes, and spacious layouts.

The Wireworks is a £35 million regeneration of Musselburgh’s former Brunton Wireworks site, delivering a collection of high-spec one to three-bedroom apartments.

Each home features high-spec fittings throughout, from SMEG kitchen appliances and Porcelanosa tiling to Hive-controlled heating - combining style with energy efficiency.

Designed by Michael Laird Architects, The Wireworks draws inspiration from the site’s industrial heritage while prioritising light, space and practical design.

Recently awarded Apartment of the Year at The Herald Property Awards, The Wireworks reflects Dundas’ mission to create homes that make people feel great. Headquartered in Livingston, the proudly Scottish developer is known for its higher-than-average specifications and commitment to a smooth, stress-free buying experience.

To learn more about The Wireworks, visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/developments/the-wireworks

