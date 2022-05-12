Church of Scotland property for sale.

20 Church of Scotland properties currently up for sale - from historic churches to city centre flats

The Church of Scotland is to review its current portfolio of buildings, with a view to closing those little used and now surplus to requirements.

By Gordon Holmes
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 3:30 pm

With that in mind, we took a look at the properties belonging to the Kirk that are already currently for sale or under offer across the country, including churches, halls, manses and residential accommodation.

1. Portsoy Church & Hall, Seafield Terrace, Portsoy

Church and hall located in the historic seaside town of Portsoy on the Moray coast. Built in 1844, the property is Category B Listed. Offers Over £60,000.

2. St Andrews Church, Glamis Road, Kirriemuir

Grand C-Listed church building dating from 1903 to the south of Kirriemuir town centre, at the foot of the Angus Glens. Offers Over £84,000.

3. Stanley Manse, King Street, Stanley, Perthshire

Attractive four-bedroom manse built in 1890 and set within generous garden grounds in the peaceful village of Stanley, only 7 miles from Perth. Offers Over £335,000.

4. Westruther Parish Church, Westruther, Scottish Borders

Detached church building located in the peaceful village of Westruther which lies on the southern slopes of the Lammermuir Hills in the Scottish Borders. Offers Over £85,000.

