20 Church of Scotland properties currently up for sale - from historic churches to city centre flats

With that in mind, we took a look at the properties belonging to the Kirk that are already currently for sale or under offer across the country, including churches, halls, manses and residential accommodation.
You can find out more about these properties HERE.
1. Portsoy Church & Hall, Seafield Terrace, Portsoy
Church and hall located in the historic seaside town of Portsoy on the Moray coast. Built in 1844, the property is Category B Listed. Offers Over £60,000.
Photo: Church of Scotland
2. St Andrews Church, Glamis Road, Kirriemuir
Grand C-Listed church building dating from 1903 to the south of Kirriemuir town centre, at the foot of the Angus Glens. Offers Over £84,000.
Photo: Church of Scotland
3. Stanley Manse, King Street, Stanley, Perthshire
Attractive four-bedroom manse built in 1890 and set within generous garden grounds in the peaceful village of Stanley, only 7 miles from Perth. Offers Over £335,000.
Photo: Church of Scotland
4. Westruther Parish Church, Westruther, Scottish Borders
Detached church building located in the peaceful village of Westruther which lies on the southern slopes of the Lammermuir Hills in the Scottish Borders. Offers Over £85,000.
Photo: Church of Scotland