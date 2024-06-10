11 pictures of home with wacky gym floor 'unlike anything we've have seen' crowned Scotland's Home of the Year

By Kirsty McLuckie
Published 10th Jun 2024, 21:00 BST

The 1960s Bungalow in East Dunbartonshire – a quirky one-of-a-kind family home with a unique personal style – has been crowned the winner of 2024’s series.

Home to Anna McClelland, partner Harry Kinloch, their children Lexie (11) and Marley (9) and Bob the cat, The 1960s Bungalow is a twice-extended family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire. The couple – both Glasgow School of Art graduates – use their home as an outlet for their creativity, with the property boasting clever decorating techniques and reclaimed materials including school gym hall flooring complete with colourful markers.

The SHOTY judges – interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale and architect Danny Campbell - crowned the winner of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 from a shortlist of six finalists found across Scotland.

From Banchory to Dunblane, Moffat to Milngavie and Aviemore to Linlithgow, this year’s search showcased a variety of home styles including cosy cottages to colourful pads, period renovations to mid-century abodes.

 

1. Scotland's Home of the Year - The 1960s Bungalow, Milngavie

The house is home to Anna McClelland, partner Harry Kinloch and their children Lexie (11) and Marley (9). The 1960s Bungalow is a twice-extended family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire. | IWC Media/BBC Scotland Photo: Kirsty Anderson, IWC Media/BBC Scotland

The couple have created a one-of-a-kind family home with a unique personal style including reusing the floor from a school gymnasium in the dining area.

2. Scotland's Home of the Year - The 1960s Bungalow, Milngavie

The couple have created a one-of-a-kind family home with a unique personal style including reusing the floor from a school gymnasium in the dining area. | IWC Media/BBC Scotland Photo: Kirsty Anderson IWC Media/BBC Scotland

Both art school graduates, Anna and Harry used the bungalow renovation as an outlet for their creativity.

3. Scotland's Home of the Year - The 1960s Bungalow, Milngavie

Both art school graduates, Anna and Harry used the bungalow renovation as an outlet for their creativity. | IWC Media/BBC Scotland Photo: Kirsty AndersonIWC Media/BBC Scotland

Homeowner Anna with daughters Lexie & Marley in the kitchen.

4. Scotland's Home of the Year - The 1960s Bungalow, Milngavie

Homeowner Anna with daughters Lexie & Marley in the kitchen. | IWC Media/BBC Scotland Photo: Kirsty AndersonIWC Media/BBC Scotland

