Home to Anna McClelland, partner Harry Kinloch, their children Lexie (11) and Marley (9) and Bob the cat, The 1960s Bungalow is a twice-extended family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire. The couple – both Glasgow School of Art graduates – use their home as an outlet for their creativity, with the property boasting clever decorating techniques and reclaimed materials including school gym hall flooring complete with colourful markers.