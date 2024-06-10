Home to Anna McClelland, partner Harry Kinloch, their children Lexie (11) and Marley (9) and Bob the cat, The 1960s Bungalow is a twice-extended family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire. The couple – both Glasgow School of Art graduates – use their home as an outlet for their creativity, with the property boasting clever decorating techniques and reclaimed materials including school gym hall flooring complete with colourful markers.
The SHOTY judges – interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale and architect Danny Campbell - crowned the winner of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 from a shortlist of six finalists found across Scotland.
From Banchory to Dunblane, Moffat to Milngavie and Aviemore to Linlithgow, this year’s search showcased a variety of home styles including cosy cottages to colourful pads, period renovations to mid-century abodes.
1. Scotland's Home of the Year - The 1960s Bungalow, Milngavie
The house is home to Anna McClelland, partner Harry Kinloch and their children Lexie (11) and Marley (9). The 1960s Bungalow is a twice-extended family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire. | IWC Media/BBC Scotland Photo: Kirsty Anderson, IWC Media/BBC Scotland
2. Scotland's Home of the Year - The 1960s Bungalow, Milngavie
The couple have created a one-of-a-kind family home with a unique personal style including reusing the floor from a school gymnasium in the dining area. | IWC Media/BBC Scotland Photo: Kirsty Anderson IWC Media/BBC Scotland
3. Scotland's Home of the Year - The 1960s Bungalow, Milngavie
Both art school graduates, Anna and Harry used the bungalow renovation as an outlet for their creativity. | IWC Media/BBC Scotland Photo: Kirsty AndersonIWC Media/BBC Scotland
4. Scotland's Home of the Year - The 1960s Bungalow, Milngavie
Homeowner Anna with daughters Lexie & Marley in the kitchen. | IWC Media/BBC Scotland Photo: Kirsty AndersonIWC Media/BBC Scotland