Highlands historic inn put up for sale

It has an enviable location in the heart of the West Highlands – overlooking the loch where Bonnie Prince Charlie departed from Scotland for the last time.

A historic pub built on the site of a building burned down by government soldiers hunting for “The Young Pretender” faced its own modern-day turmoil after being boycotted by former regulars unhappy at its modern makeover.

Now the Glenuig Inn, in Lochaber, is set for a new chapter after being put up for sale by the businessman whose radical refurbishment programme ruffled feathers – but then won several awards for its eco-friendly credentials.

A £900,000 price tag has been put on the inn, which is just a few miles away from a stop-off for the Hogwarts Express services which take Harry Potter fans up and down the West Highland Railway Line.

But owner Steve Macfarlane, who bought the traditional pub in 2007 and overhauled it with the help of a £180,000 grant from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, has insisted he will block any attempts at a community buy-out.

Mr Macfarlane was previously accused of “changing the whole character of the place” and creating a “terrible atmosphere”. The pub has a strict ­etiquette code outlawing swearing, lewd or abusive behaviour or any form of behaviour deemed to be anti-social by any guests or staff.

Mr Macfarlane insists he has transformed its fortunes since taking over the former drovers’ inn by focusing on attracting, sailors, sea-kayakers, walkers, hikers, cyclists and wildlife enthusiasts.

It has been running on 100 per cent renewable energy for nearly three years and has had gold status with the UK’s Green Tourism Business Scheme for the last seven years.

Mr Macfarlane said: “There is an opportunity to buy the business on the open market at the moment. It could be absolutely anybody. I’m not going to block anyone.

“But if there is an attempt to use right-to-buy legislation then it won’t happen because that would limit the value of it.

“I have hundreds of loyal, local customers who come here throughout the year, from anything from half a mile away to an hour and half’s drive away.

“We actually serve a whole series of communities. They’re our regulars.”

Property agents Colliers, who are selling the inn, say the business has become “Scotland’s exemplar green inn”.

Director Alistair Letham said: “The Glenuig Inn is ideally situated, as it enjoys a beautiful, tranquil location without actually being too remote.

“Following the current owner’s successful efforts to establish it as a renowned green destination, it will certainly appeal to other hoteliers and entrepreneurs interested in continuing this legacy.”