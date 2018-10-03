Glasgow gets in gear for blockbuster film action

Dramatic scenes are expected to be filmed in Glasgow for a new spin-off of the Fast and Furious movie franchise.

Universal Pictures are set to spend several days filming car movie Hobbs and Shaw in the city centre, including George Street and St Vincent Street.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham have begun filming the new movie in London.

Up to 200 crew members are expected to be involved in the five days of filming in Glasgow, which was previously used for scenes in Fast and Furious 6.

Deputy council leader David McDonald said: “It is great to see another major film production coming to Glasgow, another example of the confidence the industry has in the city’s ability to host shoots of this size.

“Our film office has been working closely with the production to identify locations and make sure the shoot goes as smoothly as possible, while minimising the impact on the daily life of the city.”