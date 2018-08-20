Glasgow Art School chiefs urged to take blame for fire

Mackintosh art bosses should stop shifting the blame for the devastating fire that gutted the Glasgow School of Art, it has been claimed.

Anne Ellis, one of Scotland’s leading Charles Rennie Mackintosh experts, said: “All we’ve heard from the board and management since the June fire is them saying it wasn’t their responsibility and it was a building site that was being looked after by a construction firm.

“But this is one of Scotland’s most precious buildings. It beggars belief that is all they are saying and it makes me very angry. I would like the board to accept responsibility for the fire.”

She claimed there could be public opposition to the reconstruction plans should the art school management stay on.