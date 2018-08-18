Fringe comedy queen Karen Koren reveals she has been battling cancer

One of the best-known figures on the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the last 30 years has revealed that she has been secretly battling cancer while programming one of its biggest venues.

Karen Koren, Gilded Balloon’s founder, was told she had breast cancer the day after last year’s Fringe ended.

She has undergone surgery twice and completed separate courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy before this year’s festival after it was discovered cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.

However, she continued to run her Leith-based company with her daughter Katy and went into work while she was being treated.

She was recently told the cancer has gone into remission and is taking part in a trial of a new cancer drug.

Koren, who turned 68 in January, kept her health problems quiet from all but her family, staff and a few close friends. But she has chosen to speak publicly about her experiences for the first time to help promote Stand Up To Cancer, a fundraising campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 to help raise funds for groundbreaking research.

She and Katy, 30, who became joint artistic director of Gilded Balloon before this year’s Fringe, have also recorded a podcast discussing how cancer has impacted on their lives. Last week the venue helped stand-up Joel Dommett gatecrash 100 different Fringe shows in 24 hours in aid of the charity.

Koren has been one of the most influential Fringe promoters since 1985, working with Scottish performers such as Craig Ferguson, Jerry Sadowitz and Alan Cumming. Gilded Balloon helped launch the careers of Peter Kay, Bill Bailey, Dylan Moran, Johnny Vegas, Russell Brand and Tim Minchin. Last year it expanded from its home at Teviot Row House into a new venue on Rose Street.

Koren said: “I had my usual three-year mammogram last July. I got a letter during the Fringe asking me to come back, but I just thought the machine wasn’t working properly. I wasn’t worried at all. My appointment at the clinic was the day after the Fringe finished.

“When I was getting an ultrasound scan the radiologist said to me: ‘It looks like you’ve got a wee bit of cancer here.’ I just thought ‘What?’ I was totally taken aback. I was asked to stay for a biopsy and the diagnosis was confirmed a week later.

“I had a lumpectomy and when I went back for the results I was told that some of my lymph nodes were infected and would have to go back for a bigger operation as they weren’t happy with everything and I needed to go in again. When I got those results back I was told more cancer had been found and it was then that I was told to consider chemotherapy.

“I know some women just say ‘no’. But my family were around me and saying ‘You have to do everything you can.’ It was a hard decision. It’s the point when you realise you’re going to give up a year of your life and you realise it is serious. I just had to go ahead with it. I want to live a few more years. My family are very important to me.

“I don’t feel 68. I’ve always had a lot of energy. The worst part of this is not having the energy I used to have. But I kept working throughout the treatment. Everybody copes with it in different ways. I just couldn’t have sat at home.”