Four must-try cocktails at Edinburgh's Cocktails in the City event

From alcoholic iced teas to smoked foam and rhubarb and ginger liqueurs, you can enjoy a sumptuous selection of drinks and experiences at this year's Cocktails in the City. We shine the spotlight on some of the new signature serves below which nod to this year's theme - Inspired by Edinburgh.

Four Corners Ice Tea - Hawksmoor

Granny's Greenhouse - Le Monde

At Cocktails in the City Hawksmoor have created a selection of drinks that nod to Johnnie Walkers ownership of a tea shop. Guests can select their chosen tea all of which pair with different elements of Johnnie Walkers blended whisky – floral notes of jasmin, smokey notes of lapsang, earthiness of rooibos and the rant notes of earl grey.

35ml Johnnie Walker Black Label infused with your choice of Lapsang Souchong, Earl Grey, Wild Rooibos or Jasmin tea, 20ml homemade blackberry cordial, topped with soda

A Night At Calton Hill - Gaucho

This elegant cocktail packs a serious autumnal punch combining Chandon sparkling wine with Tanqueray gin and Glenkinchie 12yr old alongside sweeter softer notes of rhubarb, ginger, and blackberry. A delicious and decadent winter warmer.

Chandon sparkling wine, 30ml Tanqueray Gin, 20ml Edinburgh rhubarb and ginger liqueur, Glenkinchie 12yr, rhubarb and blackberry syrup, lemon juice, peychaud bitters, foam smoke syrup

The vibrant and eclectic bar will serving a stunning cocktail combining Pickering's pink grapefruit & lemongrass liqueur, black walnut bitters, topped up with prosecco and finished with a lemongrass and grapefruit foam. Fruity, zesty, refreshing.

35 ml Pickering's Pink Grapefruit & lemongrass liqueur, black walnut bitters, prosecco, lemongrass and grapefruit foam

Earthy smooth flavours with comforting tones of honey balanced with the sharpness of the fresh toasted ginger. Le Monde's head bartender has drawn on childhood memories of being in his Granny’s garden and greenhouse in the summer.

37.5ml Tanqueray Rangpur, 25ml Domaine de Canton, rhubarb & ginger liqueur, lemon, egg white, honey, fresh ginger