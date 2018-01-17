Former Haymarket deaf school building to become £2.5 million upmarket homes

The most upmarket homes being created in one of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks will have a price tag of £2.5 million, developers have revealed.

The former Donaldson’s School for the Deaf building, in the Haymarket area, is currently being transformed into 112 homes, a decade after staff and pupils moved out.

A huge range of studio flats, one, two and three-bedroom apartments will be coming onto the maket within weeks, with prices starting at £250,000. More than 2,200 potential buyers have registered an interest in the £53 million development, which has been billed as the most exciting residential scheme to come to the market in the city this year.

The Donaldson’s building was originally created between 1842 and 1851 after its benefactor and local newspaper publisher James Donaldson bequeathed all of his wealth to build and found a hospital for children after his death.

It was designed by renowned architect William Henry Playfair, whose other landmark buildings in Edinburgh include the Scottish National Gallery on The Mound and he unfinished National Monument on Calton Hill.