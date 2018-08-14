For sale: Clan sword used in battle for more than 400 years

A sword which was used by a prominent clan to fight some of Scotland’s most historic battles over more than 400 years will go up for auction.

The Clan Cameron sword was used to defeat the English at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in 1297 and the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314.

The sword will be sold at auction with its original leather scabbard. PIC: Lyon and Turnbull.

It is believed to have been remounted ahead of the Jacobite rising of 1745 when the clan was a key supporter of Bonnie Prince Charlie’s attempts to overthrow the British throne.

The sword, which includes pieces of ram horns and fish skin on the finish, is expected to raise between £8,000 and £12,000 at the Lyon and Turnbull sale in Edinburgh tomorrow (Wednesday).

Measuring 89 centimetres in length, the sword will be sold with its original leather scabbard.

It is inscribed with the words: ‘Yis Suerd was brukyt be Ht Cameron at ye Batttailly off Stirling Bryg MCCXCVII and Bannockburn MCCCXIIIII & Feili Melle’.

The sword has come from the collection of the late Baron Earlshall, who died at his home in Shropshire in April this year, aged 83.

A spokesman for Lyon and Turnbull said the original blade was remounted sometime during the early 18th Century to be used during the Jacobite risings Century.

He said: “Sadly its provenance is now almost lost and the story which follows it has been handed down verbally rather than written.

“Repute which follows this blade suggests that it was remounted in the early 18th century (the basket hilt being commissioned at that time) to be taken to the Jacobite risings and follow Prince Charles where it was not only used but continued the families connection and involvement with the protection and support of the nation.”