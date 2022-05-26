The 5ft 11in tall bottle, called The Intrepid, was bought by an anonymous, international buyer at Edinburgh-based auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull yesterday for £1.1 million.

Interest for the bottle, which contains enough whisky to fill 444 standard bottles, came from all over the globe, with the buyer snapping it up for the equivalent of almost £92 per dram.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea behind The Intrepid came from Daniel Monk, of Fah Mai and Rosewin Holdings, who said it had "always been about more than money".

The Intrepid - £92 a dram for the world's largest bottle of Scotch Pic: Lyon & Turnbull

"This is a passion project to celebrate the life of my late father, Captain Stanley Monk, who was himself an explorer and achieved many amazing things during his life," he said.

"Today would have been his birthday so it was a perfect date to put The Intrepid up for auction."

It was named The Intrepid in honour of the drive and achievements of 11 of the world's most pioneering explorers who are featured on the bottle, its makers said.

These include Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Jamie Ramsay and Karen Darke, seen in the picture.

The makers said the project was supporting the explorers' chosen environmental, physical and mental well-being charities, which included Marie Curie and the Campaign Against Living Miserably. Mr Monk said: "The Intrepid project has been an adventure from the start. I wanted to do something positive over lockdown and the whole team has worked extremely hard with me to make it happen."

He added: "I started contacting explorers during lockdown to get them on board and found people who could make and fill the largest bottle of Scotch whisky and together we have achieved the dream."

The Intrepid was officially certified by Guinness World Records as the largest when it was bottled last year and, before the auction, it had been hoped it might go for as much as £1.5 million and become the most expensive ever sold.