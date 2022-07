From our love of a Tunnock’s Teacake to the sweet sensation of an Irn Bru, it’s a well known fact that Scots have a bit of a sweet tooth.

In fact, did you know Scotland has over 75 independent chocolatiers spanning the Borders to the Shetland Isles?

Indeed, we can appreciate a wee sweet treat.