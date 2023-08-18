All Sections
Women's World Cup Final 2023: 14 Edinburgh pubs to watch England play Spain in Women's World Cup Final

Looking for a pub in Edinburgh to watch the Women's World Cup final as England face Spain? We’ve got you covered...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 31st Jan 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 16:11 BST

Plenty of pubs in Edinburgh will be opening their doors early to show the Women's World Cup final as England take on Spain in the big match.

European champions England will have to navigate their way past a Spanish side rife with talent, including nine players from last season’s Champions League winners Barcelona.

The final, a first for England's women's or men's teams since 1966, takes place at Stadium Australia in Sydney at 11:00am

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out where you can see the action unfold.

1. 14 Edinburgh pubs showing Women's World Cup Final

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 14 pubs in Edinburgh where you can watch the Women's World Cup Final. Photo: Third Party

The Irish pub near Haymarket is known for its electric sports atmosphere, and will be a great choice for those wanting to watch the Women's World Cup Final.

2. Malones

The Irish pub near Haymarket is known for its electric sports atmosphere, and will be a great choice for those wanting to watch the Women's World Cup Final. Photo: Ryan Snedden

Teuchters Landing in Dock Place, Leith, is a busy bar with a cool dockside seating area, delicious food, and a huge selection of beers and whisky. This place is a lively destination to watch the match, with five screens to choose from.

3. Teuchters Landing

Teuchters Landing in Dock Place, Leith, is a busy bar with a cool dockside seating area, delicious food, and a huge selection of beers and whisky. This place is a lively destination to watch the match, with five screens to choose from. Photo: supplied

The Chanter, on Bread Street, is one of Edinburgh’s go-to sports bars, and its many high-definition TVs ensure that patrons always get a great view of the action. A great place to watch the match and drinks won't break the bank here.

4. The Chanter

The Chanter, on Bread Street, is one of Edinburgh’s go-to sports bars, and its many high-definition TVs ensure that patrons always get a great view of the action. A great place to watch the match and drinks won't break the bank here. Photo: Third Party

