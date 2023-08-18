Looking for a pub in Edinburgh to watch the Women's World Cup final as England face Spain? We’ve got you covered...
European champions England will have to navigate their way past a Spanish side rife with talent, including nine players from last season’s Champions League winners Barcelona.
The final, a first for England's women's or men's teams since 1966, takes place at Stadium Australia in Sydney at 11:00am
Take a look through our photo gallery to find out where you can see the action unfold.
1. 14 Edinburgh pubs showing Women's World Cup Final
2. Malones
The Irish pub near Haymarket is known for its electric sports atmosphere, and will be a great choice for those wanting to watch the Women's World Cup Final. Photo: Ryan Snedden
3. Teuchters Landing
Teuchters Landing in Dock Place, Leith, is a busy bar with a cool dockside seating area, delicious food, and a huge selection of beers and whisky. This place is a lively destination to watch the match, with five screens to choose from. Photo: supplied
4. The Chanter
The Chanter, on Bread Street, is one of Edinburgh’s go-to sports bars, and its many high-definition TVs ensure that patrons always get a great view of the action. A great place to watch the match and drinks won't break the bank here. Photo: Third Party