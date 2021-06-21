Win a whopping bumper box of 6 jars of homemade tablet from an iconic brand

Scotsman readers can win six jars of tablet in a range of delicious flavours: the six jars that each winner will receive are all-butter, walnut, rum and raisin, almond and cherry, chocolate and Nutella, celebrating this exciting next chapter in their journey.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Just click here to enter by answering a simple question.

Tasty flavours include all-butter, walnut, rum and raisin, almond and cherry, chocolate and Nutella

McCandlish Farmhouse Confectionery, the makers of Creamola Foam, Chelsea Whoppers, Scottish Tablet and many more nostalgic treats, recently acquired Athole Tablet.

And as well as the mouth-watering new range of flavoured tablet on offer, sweet lovers can expect more old favourites to be revived in the coming months, it’s an extremely exciting time for the team.

“I am thrilled to be announcing our first acquisition,” says owner Agnes Gough (nee McCandlish), the fourth generation to be running the brand – which celebrates its 60th birthday in January. Agnes took over the running of the company in 2020 and launched its successful online shop when their loyal client base of local shops was forced to close during lockdown and the public were asking for a way to buy the much loved products.

And now McCandlish Farmhouse Confectionery is going from strength to strength, with plans in place to take on more staff and more sales team members.

McCandlish Farmhouse Confectionery, the makers of Creamola Foam, Chelsea Whoppers, Scottish Tablet and many more nostalgic treats, recently acquired Athole Tablet

“It feels right time to be expanding the company and moving to the next level as it aligns with our plans bringing back some of the best loved and well missed old school favourites,” adds Agnes. “We are going to be developing our product range over the next few months to bring back some much-loved favourites that have not been available for a while so watch this space for some sweet surprises over the summer.”

To be in with a chance of winning one of the three boxes of six jars of flavoured tablet, click here. The closing date for entries is 11.59pm on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

The prize must be redeemed by July 31, subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

Shop the full range of McCandlish Farmhouse Confectionery at https://mccandlishfarmhouseconfectionery.com/shop

Sweet lovers can expect more old favourites to be revived in the coming months