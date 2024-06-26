Why King Charles gave the Japanese emperor whisky from Aberdeenshire

A bottle of the whisky was gifted to the Emperor of Japan

It is one of the oldest whisky distilleries in Scotland, dating back to 1797.

Now Aberdeenshire whisky brand Glen Garioch has been served by King Charles to a visiting state dignitary for the first time - in a nod to its Japanese owner.

On this week’s state visit to the UK, Emperor Naruhito of Japan and his wife, Empress Masako, were presented with a pair of gold and silver cups. However, instead of anointing the beakers with a drop of Laphroaig whisky, as is customary, the King opted to present them with a bottle of Glen Garioch.

The brand is owned by Suntory Global Spirits, a subsidiary of Japanese beverage company Suntory, itself the third largest producer of distilled drinks worldwide, behind Diageo and Pernod Ricard.

In 2021, when he was the Duke of Rothesay, the King dedicated a new direct-fired still at the distillery when he visited Glen Garioch following a £6 million refurbishment. Robbie Millar, president of Global Whiskies and Prestige at Suntory Global Spirits, said: “We’re honoured that HRH The King chose a bottle of Glen Garioch as a gift to His Majesty The Emperor of Japan.

“Only ever produced in small, precious batches, Glen Garioch is appreciated by those who enjoy a hearty Highland malt and we hope that His Majesty The Emperor will enjoy a dram of this rare find of a Scotch Whisky that embodies the very best of traditional craftsmanship and the deep partnership between the UK and Japan.

He added: “Glen Garioch is one of the oldest operating distilleries in Scotland, made using traditional methods handed down through generations. As part of Suntory, those ties to tradition and our commitment to quality and sustainability have only deepened.”

Established in the town of Oldmeldrum, in an area of Scotland known as the “granary of Aberdeenshire”, the distillery was founded in 1797 by brothers John and Alexander Manson.

The distillery has had a difficult history. In 1968, the production of Glen Garioch was suspended on account of “chronic water shortages”, however, in 1972 a manager was appointed with a brief to find another water source and eventually, a spring was discovered on a neighbouring farm. It came to be called ‘The Silent Spring’ as it could neither be seen nor heard.

During the state dinner on Monday, where diners ate poached langoustines, basil mousse, Cornish turbot, quail eggs and sorbet and peaches, the King spoke of the close friendship between the UK and Japan.

“Ours is a partnership with deep roots,” he said, referencing links between to the two nations in areas including culture, science, defence and trade.

In his own speech, Emperor Naruhito spoke about the importance of the two countries working towards “true mutual understanding” and appeared to refer to previous conflicts when he spoke of building friendships after “times of great difficulty”.