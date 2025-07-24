Whisky with no rules: Retailer reveals how blends are breaking single malt tradition

For those new to the world of whisky, the line between single malts and blends can be a little off putting.

Purists will argue that blended whisky fails to match the quality and complexity of the flavours found in a single malt, while others find blends more accessible, easier to drink with a mixer and often more affordable.

In recent years however, luxury blended whiskies have entered the market changing the dynamic.

Why Blended Whisky Was Once Overlooked

“There’s always been a narrative that single malts have been higher quality than a blended whisky, and as with a lot of cliché’s at times there’s been an element of truth to it,” says Toni Dawson, owner of specialist Ayrshire-based retailers Geraldo’s.

“More recently however, people have started to appreciate the level of skill and understanding that goes into creating a quality blend.”

This growing understanding seems to have been reflected in search behaviours and markets around the world in recent years. Searches for blended whisky terms have consistently been higher than those for single malts since 2021.

“Tradition is always going to be an important part of the whisky world, and the heritage and history of single malts has affected the perception of blends in the past” says Toni. “But the rise of independent bottlers producing truly premium blends has helped to alter that.”

Despite this change in reputation, some markets still turn towards single malts with the Scotch Whisky Association in 2023 announcing that exports of blended scotch had fallen by 16% on the previous year, while single malts exceeded £2 billion for the first time.

“It’s ironic because blended whisky does outsell single malt, but that affordability factor has also been it’s downfall reputationally” said Toni regarding the growth of exports. “I think what we’re seeing is balance, and a blurring of the line as the accessibility of blends starts to break into the exclusivity of single malts, allowing everyone to find a whisky that’s right for them.”

Toni reflected on what these changes might mean for the industry: “This is new territory for the whisky business, because whisky has always been a spirit with divisions. Whether it’s single malts, blends, bourbon whiskey, they all have a unique culture and sit apart from each other.