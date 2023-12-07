Whisky: where to locate water of life

There are more than 140 distilleries operating throughout five distinct whisky regions across Scotland, which are protected under the Scotch Whisky Regulations 2009 in recognition of their whisky producing traditions.

The Glenturret Distillery. Image: contributed

Each region has its own unique take on Scotland’s water of life and together they create a seemingly endless list of flavour profiles, from smooth caramel notes and hints of spices, through to punchy peat aromas.

​Speyside

The most densely populated whisky region is Speyside, according to the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), which has more than 50 whisky distilleries.

Speyside single malts are typically associated with a fruity soft style, according to Lukasz Dynowiak, head of the Global Brand Education team at International Beverage, which operates Speyburn Distillery in Rothes.

However, he explains: “Both the style of spirit produced on Speyside and our perception of it has shifted significantly in recent decades.

“Peaty whisky used to be the norm along the River Spey as recently as the 1960s and, with most distilleries switching to shell-and-tube condensers at some point in the 1970s and 1980s, the style moved away from heavier, ‘meaty’ spirits to the modern clean and ester style.

“So today, when picking up a bottle of a Speyside single malt, we may find inside a delicious whisky almost anywhere on that spectrum.”

​Lowlands

The Lowlands stretches from the Borders to Fife and its whiskies are often described as soft smooth malts with notes of honeysuckle, toffee and cinnamon.

But Lee Medd, group marketing manager at Annandale Distillery in Dumfries and Galloway, maintains there has been no conformity across Lowlands distilleries that would create any particular style.

He says: “Back in the mists of time, Lowland distilleries were taxed differently from the other Scottish distilleries, which influenced the shape of the stills, how they were operated and, consequently, the flavour of the spirit.”

Annandale Distillery produces both peated and unpeated whiskies, nodding to Dumfries and Galloway’s tradition of making peated whisky and breaking the myth that Lowland single malts are always mild in flavour.

Medd adds: “The damp climate, along with relatively mild winters, makes the Lowland region ideal for maturing Scotch whisky.”

​Highlands

The Highland region includes the islands and produces the most diverse range of whiskies.

Glenturret Distillery in Crieff, Perthshire, is the region’s oldest, dating from 1775.

“I tend to find Highland whisky to be very approachable,” says Glenturret’s managing director John Laurie.

“It has elegance in its spirit character that makes it perfect for someone starting out on their whisky journey, or looking for a dram that would work well for a group of friends,” he says.

“The Glenturret has a long fermentation time and distils slowly in a large still for maximum copper interaction. The result is a base spirit that has notes of crisp green apple and toffee.”

Popular Highland brands include Old Pulteney, in Wick, which produces a 12-year-old single malt that has stickiness and rich flavours of citrus and vanilla, and Tain-based Glenmorangie, renowned for its extra maturation and finishing casks.

​Campbeltown

Campbeltown on Kintyre, Argyll, is the smallest region and is known for its full-flavoured styles with hints of salt, smoke, vanilla and toffee.

Glen Scotia has produced peated and unpeated whisky since 1832 and today’s process is much the same as it was in the 19th Century when the town was blessed with more than30 distilleries.

“Campbeltown whisky is a style very much in itself, shaped by all the elements of its fortuitous location,” says Glen Scotia’s senior brand manager, Nick Bradle.

He explains that the style is “typically robust and full-bodied with a wonderful oily texture and subtle maritime nuances, shaped by the salty sea air and tropical fruit notes”.

The whisky is characterised by the region’s climate, surrounding nature and its remote location on the Kintyre Peninsula. This has contributed to its exclusivity and familiarity among whisky lovers.

Bradle adds that Glen Scotia’s longer fermentation and slower distilling time results in “decadent and complex whiskies that are reminiscent of classic Victorian style that would have been found during our Victorian heyday”.

​​Islay

According to the Scotch Whisky Association, the majority of Islay’s population is involved in whisky production and the region is famed for creating firey, heavily peated whiskies.

Laguvalin Distillery in the south of the island is said to be one of the oldest on Islay and produces some of the smokiest whiskies in Scotland.

The Laguvalin 16-year-old single malt is aged in oak casks and has an intense peat smoke taste as well as notes of sherry and fruit.