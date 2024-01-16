I remember one of my first experiences of a Scotch whisky distillery. I was 16 and staying near The Glenlivet distillery in Speyside so my family and I decided to spend an October afternoon enjoying a tour.

I can’t say I remember much, but I do recall, on trying some whisky – I am guessing age restrictions were a bit more lax in the early noughties – that I’d much rather have mixed the golden spirit with some Irn-Bru. And I said so, much to the hilarity of the group.

Fast forward some 20 years and that same distillery has an all singing, all dancing brand new visitor centre complete with tasting room, a lounge area, bar, shop with fill your own bottle stations and archive area, and has been designed to feel cosy and welcoming with a palette of teal, green, orange and neutrals that reflect the ever changing Speyside landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glenlivet is not the only brand to have some serious money spent on refining its offering to visitors. Diageo has completed its £185 million investment into the brand homes of Johnnie Walker, which coincided with the opening of the Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh. The Scotch Whisky Association last year reported that Scotch whisky visitor centres were ranked as the country’s top visitor attraction after topping two million visitors in 2022, signalling a return to pre-pandemic levels. Visitor spend per head at Scotch whisky visitor centres rose by 8.65 per cent over the same period, with more than £85m spent in total at sites across Scotland’s five whisky regions – up 90 per cent since 2010.

The bar at The Glenlivet disitllery

While visitor centres have become stylish, comfortable attractions which add to the overall whisky experience, those with a bit more money can now check into stately homes such as Linn House and Rothes Glen. At the end of last year, it was announced Angus Dundee had bought Bob Dylan’s home in the Highlands for over £4m. It is thought this will become a base for private clients and customers.

Comfort and style are one thing, but the overall hospitality experience is also not forgotten at most distilleries, with the Glenturret gaining a Michelin Star in 2022 for their restaurant, which is headed up by chef Mark Donald. I won’t be surprised if they gain a coveted second star at this year’s awards in February. Last week it was announced Talisker and The Three Chimneys on Skye will be teaming up for a pop-up ‘immersive’ dining experience, signalling just how important both visitors and dining are as an experience just now.

The experience invites guests to fully immerse themselves in the rugged coastal landscape of Skye, through locally sourced food and drink and a shared passion and respect for local produce and craftspeople. The menu will reflect some of the whisky distilling processes.