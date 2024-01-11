The first whisky made in the Falkirk area for over 30 years went on general release this week – and sold out in little over 24 hours.

Falkirk Distillery released 640 limited edition bottles of their lowland malt – with the first 100 going to auction.

It is understood that the cheapest bottle sold for £300.

However, the remaining 540 bottles were offered for sale this week on the company’s website at £190 plus £10 delivery charge.

Fiona and George Stewart raise a glass to the first bottled release of Falkirk Distillery's whisky which sold out in little over 24 hours. Pic: Michael Gillen

This afternoon the company announced that every bottle had been snapped up and will soon be sent to the buyers.

But for all the disappointed people who missed out, the good news is that the distillery owners plan to release more whisky later this year – and with more bottles comes the promise of a lower price.

In a social media post, the owners said: “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has purchased a bottle of the inaugural release. An incredible display of support means all 640 bottles will shortly be on their way to their new homes.

“For those who couldn’t get a bottle or whisky drinkers looking to taste our new whisky, we are already working on future releases planned for later in 2024. Worth noting these will be a wider volume release with a lower price point to market and will also be available to the trade.

The inaugural release of Falkirk Distillery single malt went on sale this week. Pic: Contributed

“We kept our inaugural release low volume to keep as much spirit as we can maturing for future releases. It was a worthwhile collector’s exercise bottling the first few casks to come of age and now we feel our story can begin. Sláinte.”

The unpeated single malt whisky has been aged for three years and one day in the traditional dunnage style warehouse located between Polmont and Grangemouth.

Local businessman George Stewart had the concept to set up the family-owned distillery and once again create a whisky made in Falkirk, and had his daughter Fiona working alongside him to help achieve that dream.

The distillery was built around the meticulously renovated copper stills and mash tun from the now mothballed Caperdonich Distillery on Speyside. These Speyside copper stills, bring a unique character to the whisky, marrying the charm of Speyside stills with that of purest lowland spring water.

The label on the distinctive bottle also tells of the family’s dream, stating: “Where heritage unwinds, tradition finds, in every sip that binds.”

Founder George Stewart said: “I often wondered if it was a dream or a dram too many but now I can say the dream of a dram has now been realised’.”

His daughter and co-founder Fiona Stewart, added: “To say that I am proud of what we have achieved is an understatement, this has been a Herculean task.”

Bottled at 52 per cent abv, non-chill filtered and free from artificial colouring, each bottle is presented in a bespoke gift box and individually numbered making your bottle extra unique.