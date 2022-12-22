4. Clydeside Distillery

A quick hour drive down the M8 takes you to Glasgow and the city's Clydeside Distillery. Learn all about the whisky barons and Glasgow's rich history of shipbuilding and sea trade, before finding all about how this pretty distillery is making its first ever single malt which should be available in a few years or so. It's within walking distance from the city centre and also has an incredible whisky shop and cafe that are both worth visiting if you make your way there. A one hour tour costs £15 and includes two tastings. Pay £30 and you also a five dram single malt tasting, each expertly paired with exquisite artisan chocolates. Find them at 100 Stobcross Road, on the banks of the Clyde near the RIverside Transport Museum.

Photo: Clydeside Distillery