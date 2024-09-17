Listening bars are all the rage as a more relaxed option to clubbing. Rosalind Erskine looks at their history and where you can visit one in Scotland

The economic impact on night time industries has been devastating in the wake of the Covid pandemic. But could listening bars - a popular trend from post-war Japan - help pivot these businesses to breathe new life into the industry?

The concept is gaining traction in Europe at a time when clubs are widely faltering. A study by the Night-Time Industries Association (NTIA) showed the UK had lost five nightclubs every week in the first part of this year. At that current rate of decline, the UK, including Scotland which boasts 83 nightclubs, would have none left by 2030. Cost-of-living pressures, businesses rates and the changing nature of city centres plus falling numbers of young people going out all contribute to this.

Against this backdrop, listening or kissa bars are emerging. Originating in post-war Japan, these venues were often the only ones where customers could listen to American jazz and drink imported whiskey .

The destinations, which emerged in Tokyo's small bars, cafes and record stores, served as a hub for music lovers seeking a relaxed environment to appreciate high-fidelity sound. The modern-day take on the listening bar concept blends intimate dining with audiophile-grade music listening and they have fast become the place to go. Amsterdam - one of Europe’s self-confessed coolest cities - is home to a number of these late night bars, including Corner Store in Amsterdam-Noord. Cities from Madrid to Montreal have also embraced the trend, putting an audio-centred environment as high on the agenda as food and cocktails.

For those keen to visit, but worried about having to shout to make themselves heard or being unable to talk at all, the key principle of the listening bar is appreciation for the music, but also creating a good experience. The interior of Brooklyn bar Eavesdrop, one of the world’s newer listening bars, was designed in collaboration with an audio specialist House Under Magic. Co-owner Max Dowaliby said “‘high quality doesn’t have to mean high volume”. “We strive to make sure Eavesdrop is a place that is warm, cosy, comfortable, and a place where you never have to yell,” he said.

Mamasan Glasgow is now the city's first listening bar | Mamasan

Closer to home there is Moko, Brilliant Corners, Bambi and Spiritland in London and Drifter, a new opening in Brighton, all showcasing these businesses are becoming increasingly popular.

And back in March, Mamasan in Glasgow reinvented itself as a listening bar - the first in Scotland. The bar and restaurant had a comprehensive hi-fi overhaul and the installation of a bespoke, state-of-the-art sound system designed by audio engineers to bring a new experience to late-night cocktails and dining. DJs from Belle & Sebastian and Sub Club - a nod to ‘90s nostalgia - have played the venue, as Mamasan goes full tilt into embracing this change in nightlife habits.

Curated by music specialists Open Ear, guests can expect an interesting line-up of global musicians playing vinyl in the Glasgow city centre venue. And the auditory feast is complemented with a casual sharing food menu crafted in partnership between Mamasan’s head chef Finn Steel-Perkins and Ali Borer, from Great British Menu fame and London’s renowned Thai BBQ restaurant The Smoking Goat. As with most new listening bars, the music and food is served alongside innovative cocktails.

At the time of this change of direction, Brad Stevens, founder of Mamasan, said: “When Mamasan opened in 2020, our vision was to create a stylish dining concept that was as much about the drinks and music as the food. Due to the restrictions in place throughout the pandemic, we couldn’t finish the job we started.

“Now our new state-of-the-art sound equipment, combined with incredible Thai BBQ food and drinks, means we’ve elevated the guest experience and we can’t wait for Glasgow to join us at Scotland’s first dedicated listening bar for an outstanding line-up of music.”

Speaking about programming, Kevin McCrorie, of Open Ear Music, and DJ Matthew K said: “It’s a great honour to curate the line-up for Scotland's first audiophile bar. In a world where any song is available to anyone at the click of a button, it's important to have a place where music can be heard as it was intended.

“People will get the opportunity to hear music, with clear, pristine sound on an amazing system, yet will still be able to hold a conversation without the volume being overpowering. For a music-loving city such as Glasgow, this is a much welcome addition. Look out for some special names over the next few months.”

Could Mamasan lead the way from Glasgow and help turn the night time industries' plight around? In Amsterdam, listening bars have popped up in areas that are being redeveloped away from the main city, which has resulted in more footfall and owners finding late licences easier to come by than in busier neighbourhoods where restrictions are tighter. There is also a thrill in discovering a new area for tourists and locals alike. Whether the change in direction to this chilled out, late night drinking culture centred around music inspires others remains to be seen, but as a city so known for its music and talent, it seems like a no brainer.