We want people to enjoy our whisky responsibly - Tom Sallis

When someone asks you what a unit of alcohol looks like, could you tell them? Could you point to a selection of drinks on the bar and know which of them contained more units, as served, asks Tom Sallis of the Scotch Whisky Association.

Image: Adobe Stock

What most people in Scotland don’t realise is that a single 25ml measure of Scotch whisky contains one unit of alcohol. A double is two units. It’s a simple idea, but one that fits with the time-honoured craft and precision of Scotch whisky.

You could say it’s made to be measured.

Indeed, that’s been the focus of a new campaign spearheaded by the Scotch whisky industry over the course of this year, aimed at improving understanding of units in different alcoholic drinks.

Tom Sellis of the SWA

It’s a common misconception, for example, that a pint of 4.5 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume) beer is lower in units than a single or even a double measure of 40 per cent ABV Scotch whisky, when the reverse is actually true. The Scotch Whisky Association’s Made to be Measured campaign helps consumers visualise those differences, to give anyone who chooses to drink alcohol the information they need to make an informed decision about how many units they are consuming, and where that sits according to the Chief Medical Officers’ (CMO) low-risk drinking guidelines.

The Scotch whisky industry has a duty to ensure its products are consumed responsibly by adults of a legal drinking age and to support actions aimed at reducing alcohol harm in Scotland.

The Made to be Measured campaign is an evolution of that duty, aimed at educating people and promoting healthy behaviours when it comes to pouring and measuring their Scotch.

The campaign was envisaged to bridge a clear gap of understanding among consumers in Scotland.

According to the Scottish Health Survey, the vast majority of people(77 per cent) who choose to drink alcohol do so within the CMOlow-risk drinking guidelines – but we also know from Scottish Government research that awareness of the 14 units recommendation is still relatively low (32 per cent).

The campaign has been an opportunity to address that, with creative ideas to improve awareness of unit amounts, understanding of units between different alcoholic drinks, and learning about the CMO guidelines.

The positive results of the Made to be Measured campaign, in terms of digital reach and engagement from audiences across Scotland, show that it is helping to raise awareness of unit counts between different drinks.

At Christmas, “Twixtmas” and Hogmanay, social occasions are more frequent, so it’s important that messages on unit counts are clear, easy to follow and – most importantly – easy to find. Made to be Measured is about supporting that learning, and helping people make informed choices.

When it comes down to it, Scotch whisky is a quality product. The craft and tradition that go into a bottle, which often takes a decade or more to find its way from grain to glass, mean it is worth savouring.

The Scotch whisky industry makes a world-class product, and we are proud of its quality. We want people to enjoy it responsibly. For us, that means measuring it, and taking time to enjoy it however you choose.

This festive season, as you prepare for celebrations – perhaps wrapping a bottle of Scotch to put under the tree for a loved one, pouring a responsible dram for Santa, or getting ready for first footing into 2024 – make sure you measure your Scotch whisky.

And, when someone asks you what a unit looks like, you can tell them. Enjoy it, and enjoy it responsibly.