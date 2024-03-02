All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

Watch: Martin Compston reveals his favourite Scottish food and drinks on Scran podcast

The Line of Duty star, and his friend Phil MacHugh, are guests on the latest episode of our podcast, Scran.
By Rosalind Erskine
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:08 GMT

Martin Compston and friend Phil MacHugh joined us on our podcast, Scran, to chat about the second series of their BBC Travel show, Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling. The pair discuss the interesting, even challenging food and drink they encountered, Martin's plans to produce a beer and how what they encountered compares to their travels in Scotland. Both Martin and Phil share their tips for eating and drinking in Scotland as well as their desert island drams.

Martin Compston's Norwegian Fling is available on BBC iPlayer now.

Related topics:Martin CompstonScotland