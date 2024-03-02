Watch: Martin Compston reveals his favourite Scottish food and drinks on Scran podcast
Martin Compston and friend Phil MacHugh joined us on our podcast, Scran, to chat about the second series of their BBC Travel show, Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling. The pair discuss the interesting, even challenging food and drink they encountered, Martin's plans to produce a beer and how what they encountered compares to their travels in Scotland. Both Martin and Phil share their tips for eating and drinking in Scotland as well as their desert island drams.
Martin Compston's Norwegian Fling is available on BBC iPlayer now.