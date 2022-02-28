Watch as pancakes fit for The Queen are served

Fit for The Queen: Poppy De La Cruz and Roger Moran enjoy their pancakes in style in the State Dining Room of The Royal Yacht Britannia, silver served by Britannia Butler, Robyn. Today, to mark Shrove Tuesday, visitors to Britannia will be able to eat like a Queen and enjoy freshly-made pancakes with all the trimmings in the Royal Deck Tea Room.

Their menu includes speciality coffees and cocktails, tasty soups and sandwiches and mouth-watering cakes and scones, all made on board in the Royal Galley. Enjoy the sumptuous views and perhaps treat yourself to a Champagne Cream Tea in the very same spot where the Royal Family would have played deck games and entertained? Spoil yourself – or someone special who deserves to be treated like Royalty.

Unfortunately, the Royal Deck Tea Room does not take bookings – so you’d best get there early to make sure of your pancakes!