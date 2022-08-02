Here he opens up on his favourite Scottish restaurants, and his food likes and dislikes.

What’s your favourite ingredient?

Any type of Scottish seafood. Scotland has such a great larder on its doorstep, so it’s a pleasure to cook with. There’s an abundance of fish and seafood available and it’s always super fresh.

Executive chef Steven Wilson

Do you have a guilty food pleasure?

Japanese mayo. I often use it on burgers and I swear it’s the best mayonnaise you’ll ever taste.

Tell us about your first food memory

Visiting my gran at her home. She was always in the kitchen cooking, making incredible pies. Everything was cooked from fresh back then, so when I think of her it reminds me of really great home-made food that was cooked with love.

Virgin Hotels new bar and restaurant, the Commons Club, has opened to the public in Edinburgh. Picture: Virgin Hotels/Stripe

What’s your favourite Scottish restaurant, deli or cafe?

I’ve got two favourites in Edinburgh. Ondine is my first choice as everything is executed perfectly. Out of some of the newer openings, I really like Ka Pao. Their food is the most authentic Thai I’ve had since I left Asia, so it’s safe to say I was impressed.

What would be your last supper?

My mum’s shepherd’s pie. It’s the ultimate comfort food and takes me back home whenever I taste it.

Starter or pudding?

Starter without a doubt. I don’t have a sweet tooth and I even used to give my selection boxes away as a kid.

Do you have any food hates?

I don’t like when people do the simple things wrong. I think it’s inexcusable. Once you’ve mastered those, you can go on to create pretty much anything from there.

What starters, main and dessert would be served at your dream dinner party and who would you invite?

I’d serve a few of my favourite meals, the things I find myself ordering repeatedly or often make for myself. For starter I’d choose simple grilled scallops with brown butter and lemon. As the main course, I’d go for a great bit of Scottish beef, simply grilled with a nice salad, duck fat chips and a bearnaise sauce. My favourite dessert is a good apple crumble with ice cream.

To join me for dinner I would firstly choose Anthony Bourdain. He was a chef’s chef, knowledgeable about the industry, a great storyteller and would make the perfect dinner guest. Another guest I’d love to invite is Alex Ferguson because I used to cook for him at The Lowry Hotel, where I worked, and he was always generous with tickets. I’d also invite critic Jay Rayner as he’s always got a lot to say about a meal. I like being challenged and would be keen to impress him.

What's your favourite geographical foodie destination?