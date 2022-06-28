Unique World War One stained glass window is stunning feature of Perthshire restaurant housed in historic former church

Little's Restaurant, Blairgowrie.

And now Little, who already had a successful Little’s Restaurant in nearby Blairgowrie but was looking for larger premises, is planning to share the building’s rich heritage with a wider audience as the restaurant continues to enjoy welcoming customers back after the pandemic.

Built in 1885, the money to build the new Methodist Church was donated by David Borrie, a rich Victorian benefactor who made his money in the shoe and boot trade in Dundee. As well as naming its bar after him, Little’s has gone one step further and named a famous Bourbon cocktail after him - the Borrie's Old Fashioned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 1917 onwards, the church became the headquarters of the Labour Corps and during the two years following, around 20,000 men of all ranks passed through the headquarters. Based in the building was the men’s 'Soldiers Club' in which they passed the time with table games, writing materials, and even a piano.

The beautiful stained glass window provides a stunning backdrop to the restaurant.

A memorial fund was started by contributions from the officers and men of the Labour Corps in 1919. It was their desire that the memorial to those Labour Corps members that died in the Great War should take the form of a stained glass window in the Riverside Church, in which thousands of men had found retreat and a very pleasant social centre. The window itself was made under the direction of renowned stained glass artist Robert Anning Bell and unveiled in 1922.

“If you research Robert Anning Bell you’ll find out that he was really one of the most accomplished stained glass artists of his generation, so it’s a real honour to have this work here to marvel at every day,” Willie Little said. “It’s the only window dedicated to the Labour Corps – and the role they played in WW1 – in the whole of the UK.

“We are extremely proud of the immense history in this church. The Labour Corps stained glass window is absolutely stunning and is now being appreciated and seen by a whole new generation of people who come here to dine out. Many of them had no idea it was here in Blairgowrie, or the role Blairgowrie played in WW1 as a centre for the Labour Corps.

“We want to share and enjoy this building with the whole community so that new memories can be made. We’ve had weddings here again too. The atmosphere and light are both absolutely perfect, and let’s just say, you don’t have to travel far for the wedding breakfast!”

The unusual setting provides a unique dining experience.