Under the Radar: Snows Of Yesteryear

Snows of Yesteryear incorporate a range of different styles on their debut album, writes Olaf Furniss

Snows of Yesteryear

Snows Of Yesteryear have been garnering some respectable attention in recent months, with their track Wait By The Shore crowned single of the week on Radio Scotland’s Afternoon Show while Danny’s Waltz was selected for BBC Introducing.

Comprising Kat Orr (vocals), David Mitchell (guitar) and violinist Yuuka Yamada-Garner, the Glasgow-based indie-folk trio, release their eponymous debut album on 4 August. Recorded at the legendary Castlesound Studios in Pencaitland (past clients include REM and The Proclaimers) and produced by Mattie Foulds (Karine Polwart, Eliza Carthy and Kris Drever), it is inspired by Scotland’s natural landscape and myths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection of ten songs incorporate a range of other styles ranging from a guitar sound reminiscent of the Jesus & Mary Chain (‘Dear Across My Path’) to cabaret-jazz (“Love Is Like A Snare’) and even musical theatre (‘Miles Away’). And many feature guest appearances by celebrated musicians including Su-a Lee (cello), Bence Táborszky (trumpet), Samuel De Silva (clarinet) and Kevin McGuire (double-bass).

Snows Of Yesteryear are planning a tour of coastal venues and locations with a “specific meaning to the band.” Keep up to date at www.snowsofyesteryear.scot

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www. borntobewide.co.uk, @borntobewide